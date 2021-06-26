Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,006,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

