Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,997 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,997 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 316,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 240,743 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.