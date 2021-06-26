Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,325,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $227.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.36 and a one year high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.