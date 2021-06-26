Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

