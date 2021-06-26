Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.12 and a 12-month high of $241.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

