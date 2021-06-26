Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

