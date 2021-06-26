Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 622,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

