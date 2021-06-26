Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Insiders sold 67,456 shares of company stock worth $16,213,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

