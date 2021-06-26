Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,455 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 362.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

