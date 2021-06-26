Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $48.29 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36.

