Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

