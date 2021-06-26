Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $258.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.