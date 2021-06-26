Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 59,246 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30.

