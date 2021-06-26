Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.63. Bally’s reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. 1,708,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,436. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.32 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.