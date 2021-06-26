Banano Market Cap Tops $13.13 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $189,313.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001914 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00044482 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,571,337 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

