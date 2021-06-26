BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 79.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $370,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,271,233.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANF stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

