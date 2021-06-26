Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,705. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.