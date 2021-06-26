Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stake Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 771,307 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 492,829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

