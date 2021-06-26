Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BLMIF opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40.
Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile
Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.