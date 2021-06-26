Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLMIF opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Company Profile

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

