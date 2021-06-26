Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.84% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHN opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

