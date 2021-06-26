Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

