Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.73 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.