Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 344,335 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

