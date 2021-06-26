Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,602 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $264.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.41, a PEG ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.73. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.20.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

