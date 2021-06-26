Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $100,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after buying an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after buying an additional 996,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

