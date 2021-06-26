Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.01 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,242,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $104,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

BLDR opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.