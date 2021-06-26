Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of AGCO worth $112,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AGCO by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AGCO by 225.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $131.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

