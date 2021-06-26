Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $110,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Globant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.75 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $137.97 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

