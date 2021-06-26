Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $21.00 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $115.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.94%.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $101,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

