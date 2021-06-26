Barclays PLC Buys 113,476 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

