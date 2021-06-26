Barclays PLC Has $23.02 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,804 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Toll Brothers worth $23,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

TOL opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

