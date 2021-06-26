Barclays PLC Has $25.69 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 75.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 59,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 404,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,237,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 727,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 120.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

NYSE BNS opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.