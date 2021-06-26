Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 72.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,246 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $22,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,534,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

