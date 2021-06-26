Barclays PLC Purchases 241,608 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of W. P. Carey worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

