Barclays PLC Purchases 830,490 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 371.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 830,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

