Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.53 ($91.22).

ETR:BAS opened at €66.05 ($77.71) on Friday. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.63.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

