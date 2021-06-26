Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZLYF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

