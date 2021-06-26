Bellerophon Therapeutics’ (BLPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of BLPH opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.58. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $104,000. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

