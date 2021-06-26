Benchmark Boosts Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $50.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.18.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.