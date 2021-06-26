Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells $762,910.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00.

BLI opened at $48.10 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $622,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.