Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 86 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $50,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.67. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

