Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 113,197 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,197 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after buying an additional 975,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

