Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 55,644 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,644 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSBI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 364.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

MSBI opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $599.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

