BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 372.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 2,068,753 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,756,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.