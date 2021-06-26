BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,140.50.
Shares of BHP opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.77. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
