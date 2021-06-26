BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.77. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after buying an additional 135,844 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

