Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,324.71 ($17.31). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.98), with a volume of 1,297,488 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BYG. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,271.26. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

