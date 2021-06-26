Binance Coin (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.68 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $41.68 billion and approximately $2.19 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $271.63 or 0.00869818 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
