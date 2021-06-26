Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,295 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $347.93 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

