BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $926,573.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,929.83 or 1.00022673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00055129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

