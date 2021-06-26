Bitzeny Market Cap Hits $94,295.33 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $94,295.33 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00392721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 305% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars.

